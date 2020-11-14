4A No. 1 Dakota Ridge completes perfect regular season with shutout win over Chatfield

The Eagles finished 6-0 and won every game by more than 30 points. The playoffs await next.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Dakota Ridge football team finished the 2020 regular season in style on Friday night.

The Eagles, dominant all season, didn't skip a beat in 51-0 over Chatfield to move to a perfect 6-0.

The Chargers opened the game with an onside kick, a nice surprise move, and recovered to earn the game's first possession. But after a long field goal was no good, Dakota ridge scored a 63-yard TD two plays later and the rout was on.

The Eagles led 31-0 at halftime and added 20 more in the second half for good measure. They won each of their regular season games by more than 30 points.

Dakota Ridge will now look ahead to the 4A playoffs, as almost assuredly the No. 1 seed when CHSAA releases the brackets on Sunday. Chatfield fell to 3-3 on the year.