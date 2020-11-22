4A No. 1 Dakota Ridge has offensive explosion in win against No. 8 Montrose

The Eagles looked dominant in the 76-34 win on their way to the semifinals.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 4A No. 1 Dakota Ridge football could not be stopped on Saturday afternoon in a dominant win against No. 8 Montrose.

The Eagles exploded for 76 points in the 76-34 victory over the Indians. Dakota Ridge jumped out to a very early 21-0 lead thanks to some costly Montrose fumbles and never looked back.

Next up is a trip to the semifinals against No. 4 Loveland, while Montrose wrapped up the 2020 season with a 4-3 record.