The Falcons had the offense clicking on Thursday night, knocking off Greeley West by a final score of 61-20.

GREELEY, Colo. — Skyline's offense has scored more than 100 total points in their first two games to start the 2020 season, an eye-popping number.

The Falcons exploded for 61 points on Thursday night against Greeley West in a 61-20 win. Skyline, ranked No. 10 in 4A, will be home against Longmont next Friday night.

Greeley West, now 0-2 on the year, will host Loveland in Week 3.