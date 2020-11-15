4A No. 3 Ponderosa stays perfect, beats Longmont 40-13

The Mustangs found many ways to score in a windy Saturday afternoon game to finish the regular season a perfect 6-0.

PARKER, Colo. — The 4A No. 3 Ponderosa Mustangs are the newest Colorado team to finish their regular season perfect. This one came in a 40-13 victory over the Longmont Trojans in a cold, windy Saturday afternoon game.

Longmont challenged the Mustangs in the first of this one as the score was stuck at 14-6 for a large chunk of time, but the Mustangs offense kicked things into gear and their defense made big plays when they needed them, including a 90-yard scoop-and-score TD.

The loss for Longmont moves them to 2-4 on the regular season.

Senior running back Cael Porter was outstanding for the 'Stangs Saturday afternoon, as his ground game helped seal the victory in a day where throwing the ball in the air was dangerous with the high winds.