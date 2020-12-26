Honor Roll: 9 best plays of the Colorado fall prep season

There were many worthy performances, but these nine plays stood out the most!

DENVER — We have our best 9 plays in sight from the fall preps season in Colorado!

No. 9: Erie's John Pastore rips the ball right out of the quarterback's hands and runs it in for a big boy touchdown.

No. 8: Cherry Creek's Parker Wolfe set the new course record at state with a time of 15:10.4, beating Valor's Cole Sprout by two seconds.

No. 7: Pomona senior Joevannie Rosales kicks one 40-yards through the uprights for the first-ever walk-off field goal in team history.

No. 6: The ball is tipped by Fairview's Blake Berdan, kept up by Grant Page and finally caught by Alec Duggan for a three-man interception.

No. 5: Regis senior Morgan Schilling aces the serve for match point, winning back-to-back individual 5A titles.

No. 4: Dakota Ridge needed a spark in the 4A semifinals and Dante Capolungo provided just that with a punt return for a touchdown.

No. 3: Easily one of the slickest moves of the season as Horizon quarterback Xavier Harris, looking like Kyler Murray, steps up then spins away before letting it fly. He hits Blake Kramer for a 52-yard score.

No. 2: So nice, he did it twice! Eaglecrest's Seyi Oladipo returned not one, but two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game.

No. 1: Holy Family junior Abby Edwards did it all year, but this one truly counted. She hit a grand slam in the state championship game and it doesn't get any sweeter than that.