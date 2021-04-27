Prep Rally Honor Roll (4/27/21)

Check out the top plays of the week, then vote for your favorite in our NFL Draft edition of the Honor Roll!

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!

The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!

With the NFL Draft being this week, we decided to have a little fun with 9NEWS anchor Tom Green playing the role of commissioner and Scotty Gange in his traditional role as host.

In addition to voting in the poll below, be sure to interact with us on social media -- as each like and retweet count toward the vote for play of the week! The winner will be revealed on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange on Sunday morning.

This week's candidates for the Honor Roll Play of the Week include:

Overland's Autumn Ivester wins 5A gymnastics floor championship

Windsor's John Burnett with a rocket soccer shot and a hat trick

Thomas Jefferson's Dimitri Haralambopoulus with a pick-six

Erie's Grant Lund scores a goal with 10 seconds left to win a playoff game

Niwot's Mia Curry wins three 4A gymnastics titles in one day

