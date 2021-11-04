Sunday morning Prep Rally (4/11/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (April 11) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the latest high school sports news from around the state -- including highlights, feature stories and more!

Included in the Sunday morning Prep Rally:

Fort Collins kicker Louden Harger and his monster leg

Honor Roll winner: Denver North soccer

Gateway High School's new football coach Earnest Collins

Lutheran and Resurrection Christian volleyball highlights

Golden High School's great soccer save

Arvada West volleyball with an incredible point

Denver South and Rangeview football highlights

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend morning on the Prep Rally!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.