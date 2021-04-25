Sunday morning Prep Rally (4/25/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (April 25) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the latest high school sports news from around the state -- including highlights, feature stories and more!

Included in the Sunday morning Prep Rally:

Feature: Gatorade National Player of the Year in cross country, Cherry Creek's Parker Wolfe

4A gymnastics state championship team competition, Elizabeth takes the title

5A / 4A gymnastics individual competitions with winners from Niwot and Overland

Honor Roll winner: Standley Lake boys soccer

Lewis-Palmer vs. Standley Lake boys soccer playoffs

George Washington vs. Centaurus football

Thomas Jefferson vs. Denver North football

Columbine vs. Arvada West volleyball

Arvada West volleyball coach Debra Pospisil retiring

A class of 2037 future gymnastics star from Overland

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

