The high school football season is off and rolling, and so is our 9Preps Game of the Week!

Vote now through 10 a.m. Thursday morning to help us determine which game we should showcase live on our air Friday, Sept. 13. This week's candidates include:

No. 7 Erie at Frederick (3A)

No. 2 Cherry Creek at Mullen (5A)

Arapahoe at No. 9 Heritage (4A)

There are some big rivalries at stake this week, as well as a strong story line as Cherry Creek coach Dave Logan going against his former Mullen program.

Votes from each device will be accepted on a daily basis, so check back often!