VOTE | 9Preps Game of the Week: 8/26

The 9Preps Game of the Week is back! Vote to determine which high school football game we showcase on Friday, August 26.

COLORADO, USA — Welcome back!

The 9Preps Game of the Week will be making its return this Friday night as the high school football season kicks off in Colorado!

There are three options to choose from, and the winner of our poll will be showcased on 9NEWS this Friday, August 26. Be sure to cast your vote (once daily per device) and spread the word on social media to give your school the best shot!

Voting ends Thursday, August 25 at 10 a.m.

This week's choices include:

Regis Jesuit vs. Valor Christian

Frederick vs. Holy Family

Longmont vs. Broomfield

The 9NEWS crew will go live at your school's stadium in our 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts, as well as shoot extended highlights that are posted on the 9NEWS Sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.

Additionally, the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on Saturday mornings.

>>CAST YOUR VOTE BELOW!

