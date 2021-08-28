Legend blanks Ponderosa in impressive fashion to win 9Preps Game of the Week

The Titans made a statement by dominating the Mustangs 42-0 on Friday night at EchoPark Stadium.

PARKER, Colo. — It was a rivalry game with a lopsided result.

In the first 9Preps Game of the Week of the 2021 season, 5A No. 5 Legend dismantled 4A No. 6 Ponderosa by a score of 42-0 to earn bragging rights for another year.

The Titans jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and never looked back. Senior Jackson Brush led Legend with three touchdowns, cornerback Nate Smith had a pick-six and running Bryce Vaz was his usual steady self for the Titans.

"We've just been excited. We've been working for a long time, we've been putting in the hours," Smith told 9NEWS after the game. "It's just been nice to come play another team and to whoop up on another team who has been talking a lot of trash, so it was fun."

With more than 100,000 votes in the Game of the Week poll, 57,000+ went to the Legend and Ponderosa matchup. The pregame festivities from both sides lived up to the hype, but the battle on the field belonged to the Titans.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.