9Preps Game of the Week: No. 2 Valor Christian cruises past No. 7 Cherokee Trail

The Eagles moved on to the 5A semifinals with a convincing 49-14 win over the Cougars.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Valor Christian football team looked dominant on Thursday night in the 9Preps Game of the Week.

The No. 2 Eagles are on to the 5A semifinals after dispatching No. 7 Cherokee Trail by a score of 49-14. Valor will play the winner of No. 3 Legend and No. 6 Fairview next week with the winner going on to the state championship game.

Valor went up 35-7 by halftime and never looked back, eventually leading by as many as 42 points. The Cougars saw their 2020 season come to an end and finished with a 4-3 record. The Eagles moved to 6-0.