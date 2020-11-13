9Preps Game of the Week: No. 5 Loveland beats No. 6 Skyline in 4A OT thriller

The Indians and Falcons lived up to the hype and then some, as Loveland won the battle of unbeaten teams and finished the 2020 regular season a perfect 6-0.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The first 9Preps Thursday night Game of the Week was an instant classic.

In a battle of 5-0 teams at Ray Patterson Field, it was 4A No. 5 Loveland beating No. 6 Skyline by a score of 27-26 in overtime to secure a perfect 6-0 regular season. The Falcons closed the 2020 campaign at 5-1.

A close game the whole way, the Indians led 12-7 at halftime and the two teams found themselves tied at 20 after regulation.

In overtime, Skyline struck first but couldn't convert a two-point conversion. Loveland took advantage with a quick-strike TD and then an extra point to win the game 27-26.

At 6-0, the Indians are a safe bet to secure a spot in the 4A playoffs with the bracket announced on Sunday. Skyline will await their fate after a very strong six-game audition.

Only eight teams in each classification will participate in the postseason and battle for a state championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.