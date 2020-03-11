VOTE: 9Preps Game of the Week: Nov. 6

COLORADO, USA — The 9Preps Game of the Week is back this Friday as the high school football season moves into Week 5.
There are three options to choose from, and the winner of our poll will be showcased on 9NEWS this Friday, Nov. 6. Be sure to cast your vote and spread the word on social media to give your school the best shot!
This week's choices include:
- 3A: No. 6 Holy Family at No. 2 Lutheran
- 4A: No. 10 Montrose at No. 4 Ponderosa
- 5A: Arapahoe at No. 1 Cherry Creek
The 9NEWS crew will shoot extended highlights that are posted on the 9NEWS sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.
Additionally, the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on weekend mornings.
The voting ends at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
> CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW TO VOTE!
