9Preps Game of the Week: 10/16

Vote to determine which high school football game we showcase on Friday, October 16.

COLORADO, USA — The 9Preps Game of the Week makes its return this Friday to as the high school football season moves full gear.

There are three options to choose from, and the winner of our poll will be showcased on 9NEWS this Friday, Oct. 16. Be sure to cast your vote and spread the word on social media to give your school the best shot!

This week's choices include:

Green Mountain at Conifer (3A)

Erie at Silver Creek (4A)

Mountain Vista at Highlands Ranch (5A)

The 9NEWS crew will go live at your school's stadium in our 5 p.m. newscast, as well as shoot extended highlights that are posted on the 9NEWS sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.

Additionally, the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on weekend mornings.

CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW TO VOTE!

