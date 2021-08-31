9Preps Game of the Week: Sept. 3

COLORADO, USA — The 9Preps Game of the Week is back this Friday as high school football continues to kick into full gear!
There are three options to choose from, and the winner of our poll will be showcased on 9NEWS this Friday, Sept. 3. Be sure to cast your vote and spread the word on social media to give your school the best shot! Voting continued through Thursday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m.
This week's choices include:
- Roosevelt vs. Holy Family
- Broomfield vs. Longmont
- Grandview vs. Mountain Vista
The 9NEWS crew will go live at your school's stadium in our 5 p.m. newscast, as well as shoot extended highlights that are posted on the 9NEWS sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.
Additionally, the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on Saturday mornings.
Game of the Week final results:
