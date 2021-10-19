VOTE NOW | Who should be the 9Preps Game of the Week?

The 9Preps Game of the Week rolls on! Vote to determine which high school football game we showcase on Friday, Oct. 22.

COLORADO, USA — The 9Preps Game of the Week is back this Friday as the high school football season comes down the final stretch.

There are three options to choose from, and the winner of our poll will be showcased on 9NEWS this Friday, Oct. 22. Be sure to cast your vote and spread the word on social media to give your school the best shot!

Voting ends Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.

This week's choices include:

Grandview vs. Cherokee Trail

Dakota Ridge vs. Golden

Roosevelt vs. Fort Morgan

The 9NEWS crew will go live at your school's stadium in our 4 P.M. and 5 p.m. newscast, as well as shoot extended highlights that are posted on the 9NEWS sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.

Additionally, the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on Saturday mornings.

> CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

