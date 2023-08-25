Arapahoe football blows past Legacy

The Warriors won big over the Lighting in their season opener Friday night.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Arapahoe football team made a statement to start the season.

Arapahoe, the No. 8 ranked team in the Class 5A preseason rankings, blew past Legacy 31-9 on the road Friday night in the season opener.

The Warriors finished 6-5 last season. Arapahoe will play its first home game next week when it hosts Heritage.

The Lightning went 9-3 in 2022. Legacy will look to bounce back on Thursday when the Lightning take on defending champion Cherry Creek at Stutler Bowl.

