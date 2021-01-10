Arvada West posts comeback win over Columbine

Arvada West trailed 21-10 at halftime before scoring 14 unanswered points to beat Columbine 24-21.

ARVADA, Colo — The Arvada West Wildcats scored a go-ahead touchdown with only five seconds remaining in the game to post a big comeback win over the 3rd-ranked team in 5A.

Columbine came out with a quick score on a 30-yard scamper from senior running back Seth Cromwell to set up a 1st and goal early in the first quarter. He then punched in the touchdown on the next play to put the Rebels up 7-0.

Cromwell opened up the second quarter on another short rushing touchdown, putting the Rebels ahead 14-0.

Arvada West found its offense midway through the second quarter, when junior quarterback Ethan Cook hooked up with senior wide receiver Ean Lee on three consecutive receptions. The Wildcats were facing 3rd and 21, when Cook fired over the middle to Lee for a 22-yard completion. Lee then reeled in a bobbled catch on the far sideline to continue moving the sticks. Cook finished the drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Lee, cutting the deficit to 14-7.

Columbine fired right back with a 58-yard rushing touchdown from its other dominant running back, junior Tyree Hayes Trusty.

Arvada West trailed 21-10 at the half, after kicking a 39-yard field goal in the final minutes.

The second half was all Wildcats, as they scored two unanswered touchdowns to win 24-21 and improve to 5-1 on the season. Arvada West faces Mullen on the road next week.

Columbine, which falls to 4-2 after two-consecutive losses, hosts Lakewood next Friday.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.