Blake Barnett leads Erie football past Loveland

The Tigers defeated the Red Wolves 36-19 in a top-10 matchup of Class 4A teams Friday night.

ERIE, Colo. — Blake Barnett is still that dude.

The Erie High School quarterback and Kansas State commit scored five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) Friday night to lead the Tigers past Loveland in a 36-19 victory.

Erie, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in this week's rankings, was dominant over the No. 7 Red Wolves. Barnett finished all five of his full possessions with touchdowns before exiting the game with a full quarter left up play (Erie led 36-3 at that point).

The Tigers improve to 5-1 on the season, while Loveland falls to 4-2 overall.

