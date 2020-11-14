Brighton edges No. 9 Windsor in regular season finale

The Bulldogs finish the season 5-1 and await the release of the Class 4A football playoff bracket.

WINDSOR, Colorado — They wanted to make a statement. Mission accomplished.

The Brighton Bulldogs put the finishing touches on a 5-1 regular season on Friday night at H.J. Dudley Field by edging Windsor 14-12.

That included reeling off a four-game win streak after suffering their only loss of the season to No. 4 Broomfield in Week 2. Their impressive season is one that should turn heads, according to junior quarterback Nate Griffeth.

"This game was definitely a program-changer," he said. "We're just trying to put our school on the map, and we don't get a lot of respect around the state, but this game should change that."

All Brighton can do now is wait to see if they make the 4A playoff field.

"Hopefully we make the playoffs now, but it's up to CHSAA," said senior wide receiver Eli Bowman, who caught both touchdown passes from Griffeth in the win.

Windsor finishes it season with a 4-2 overall record.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!

