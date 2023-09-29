Brighton outlasts Prairie View in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Bulldogs won their rivalry matchup with the Thunderhawks 56-43 on Friday night.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Both offenses were flying in the 9Preps Game of the Week.

Brighton and Prairie View reignited their annual rivalry on Friday night with the Superintendent's Cup and bragging rights on the line.

Nearly 100 points were scored, but ultimately it was the Bulldogs who outlasted the Thunderhawks with a 56-43 victory.

Brighton improves to 4-2 overall on the season, while Prairie View fell to 3-3.

