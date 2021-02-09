Denver Broncos to visit 5 Colorado high school football games

Dalton Risner had his jersey retired by Wiggins High School Thursday night.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will support Colorado schools playing in 6-man to Class 2A football throughout the 2021 season.

The "Denver Broncos High School Game of the Week" program will visit football games in Wiggins, Limon, Eaton, Merino and Fleming this fall.

Fans attending the games will have the opportunity to meet Denver Broncos Alumni, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, Miles the Mascot and take photos with the Super Bowl trophies.

All participating schools will also receive a $1,000 equipment grant and a video message from a Broncos player wishing the team best of luck.

Broncos guard Dalton Risner, a Wiggins alumnus, had his jersey retired by the school during a halftime ceremony Thursday night.

“We’re so excited to bring back the ‘High School Game of the Week’ this season and reunite with towns and programs growing the game of football at the high school level,” said Broncos Director of Youth and High School Football Bobby Mestas. “High school football is a big part of the Colorado community, and the Broncos are looking forward to making those games special for players, coaches and fans.”

2021 High School Game of the Week Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 2

Wiggins vs. Valley

1A

Wiggins, Colo.

Friday, Sept. 10

Limon vs. Strasburg

1A

Limon, Colo.

Friday, Sept. 24

Eaton vs. Faith Christian

2A

Eaton, Colo.

Friday, Oct. 8

Merino vs. Akron

8-man

Merino, Colo.

Friday, Oct. 15

Fleming vs. Prairie

6-man

Fleming, Colo.

