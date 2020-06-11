No. 6 Broomfield beats No. 9 Windsor in overtime of top-10 4A game

WINDSOR, Colo. — It came down to the wire at this top-10 battle.
Both the Eagles and the Wizards went into Thursday night's game undefeated, having dominated the front half of the 2020 season. Broomfield, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A in the most recent CHSAA poll, pulled off the 17-14 win with an overtime field goal. The Eagles are now 5-0.
Broomfield controlled the game early on, gaining a 14-0 lead by the middle of second quarter. No. 9 Windsor trailed by seven points at halftime. It seemed like an Eagles victory until a late rush by the Wizards tied the game up with less than a minute left in regulation.
However, Windsor's late push was not enough. The Wizards failed to connect in overtime, and the Eagles finished it off with a field goal.
Broomfield will attempt for 6-0 as it faces Erie at home next Thursday. Windsor will face off against Brighton.
Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Saturday morning!
