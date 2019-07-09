BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two of the best Class 4A teams in the state clashed Friday night for an early-season showdown.

No. 4 Broomfield knocked off No. 2 and defending state champion Loveland 38-12 at home to get to a 2-0 season start.

It was the season opener for Loveland, which falls to 0-1.

The Eagles will likely move up in the rankings and face Standley Lake next Saturday. The Indians will look to bounce back against crosstown rival Thompson Valley next Friday.

