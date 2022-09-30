Broomfield football handles Dakota Ridge to remain undefeated

The Eagles improved to 6-0 on the season with Friday night's 55-24 win.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Another week, another convincing win for the Broomfield football team.

The Eagles, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in this week's CHSAA rankings, were dominant from start to finish in a 55-24 win over Dakota Ridge on Friday night at Jeffco Stadium.

Broomfield remains undefeated on the season, now 6-0 overall after Week Six of the Colorado high school football season.

The Eagles struck just 26 seconds into Friday night's game, setting the tone for the rest of the night.

Broomfield was led by senior quarterback Cole LaCrue, who ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more in the victory. Senior running back Luke Francis added two rushing touchdowns of his own.

Dakota Ridge falls to 2-4 on the season.

