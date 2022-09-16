Broomfield defeats rival Erie in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Eagles knocked off the Tigers 35-14 on Friday night to remain undefeated.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The 9Preps Game of the Week lived up to the hype.

Broomfield and Erie clashed Friday night in their rivalry game, with the Eagles coming out on top with the 35-14 victory.

The game featured two of the best quarterbacks in the state of Colorado in Broomfield's Cole LaCrue and Erie's Blake Barnett.

LaCrue was named the 'King of the Night' by 9NEWS Preps Reporter Scotty Gange as the game's MVP.

Broomfield improves to 4-0 overall on the season with the win, while Erie falls to 1-3.

