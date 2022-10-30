Broomfield holds off Erie in 4A football semifinal thriller

The Eagles defeated the Tigers 36-32 on Saturday to advance to the Class 4A football state title game.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — With a spot to the state championship game on the line, Broomfield and Erie battled it out in the Class 4A football semifinals Saturday in a playoff battle for ages.

Broomfield, the No. 2 seed in the 4A playoff bracket, did just enough to escape an upset bid from No. 11 Erie -- advancing to the title game with a 36-32 victory.

The Eagles remain undefeated (now 13-0 overall) with the victory and will face No. 4 Loveland in the state championship next Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Red Wolves knocked off No. 1 Palmer Ridge to advance.

Erie's season finishes with a 9-5 overall record.

