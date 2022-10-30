Broomfield rolls past Heritage into 4A football semifinals

The Eagles improved to 12-0 on the season with a dominant 46-0 win on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — New week, same result for the Broomfield football team.

The Eagles, who are the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A football playoff bracket, were dominant in their quarterfinal win at home Saturday -- shutting out No. 7 Heritage 46-0.

Broomfield improved to a perfect 12-0 overall on the season, outscoring their opponents 513-99.

Broomfield advances to play No. 11 Erie in the semifinals next weekend. The two teams played earlier this season, which the Eagles won 35-14 in Week 4.

Heritage's season ends with an 8-4 overall record.

