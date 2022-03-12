Broomfield defeats Loveland to claim 4A football championship

The Eagles won their first football title since 1984 on Saturday, knocking off the Red Wolves 24-14 in the Class 4A state championship game.

DENVER — Time to party like it's 1984!

Broomfield captured its first football state title in 38 years on Saturday, defeating Loveland 24-14 in the Class 4A championship game at Empower Field at Mile High.

The victory caps off an undefeated season for the Eagles, who went a perfect 14-0 in route to the championship.

Senior quarterback Cole LaCrue led Broomfield offensively with 233 passing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. Canon Juarez also contributed a rushing touchdown.

Loveland's scores were delivered via rushing touchdowns from Drew Foley and Garrett Harstad. The Red Wolves finish their season with a 12-2 overall record as state runner-up.

