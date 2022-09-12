Broomfield's Canon Juarez wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

Juarez won the MVP of the 4A state championship game

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — After leading the Broomfield Eagles to their first state football championship since 1984, Canon Juarez is now preparing for basketball season.

The only problem is, 9NEWS and Scotty Gange weren't ready to close the book on the football celebration just yet!

Juarez was sensational in the state championship game, hauling in an amazing one-handed catch, recording an interception, and scoring a touchdown too!

His remarkable play won him the MVP of the game and a swag chain surprise!

As Gange stepped in his math class, Juarez was elsewhere on campus, collecting his hoops gear from his basketball coach.

The senior came into class moments after to a big shock as he was awarded the 9NEWS Colorado high school athlete of the week!

We've made swag chain history today.



For the very 1st time, the winner was not in class when we arrived for the surprise 🎖️@canonjuarez was out grabbing his basketball gear 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iqO2pN7cEI — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) December 7, 2022

CONGRATS to @canonjuarez of @BroomfieldEagl1 for winning the 9NEWS Swag Chain athlete of the week award 🥇🏈💪 pic.twitter.com/kv4bKVornE — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) December 7, 2022

