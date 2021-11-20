Brush advances to 2A title game with win over Severance

The Beetdiggers knocked off the Silver Knights 35-18 in Saturday's Class 2A semifinal game.

SEVERANCE, Colo. — The Brush Beetdiggers have punched their ticket to Pueblo.

Brush, the No. 7 seed in the Class 2A football playoff bracket, took down No. 6 Severance 35-18 on the road in Saturday's semifinal game.

The Beetdiggers advance to the state championship game, where they will face No. 1 and defending champion Eaton at CSU-Pueblo next Saturday (November 27).

Brush has rattled off nine wins in a row and claimed the 2A Patriot League-East title in the regular season. The Beetdiggers will face an undefeated Eaton team (12-0) that ran the table in the Patriot League-West.

Severance finishes its season with a 9-3 overall record.

