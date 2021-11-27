Centauri wins 1A title for first football championship

The Falcons dethroned three-time defending champion Limon in Saturday's state final game.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Move over for the new champion of Class 1A football.

Centauri outlasted Limon 24-21 in Saturday's state title game at CSU-Pueblo to dethrone the three-time defending champion Badgers.

A late field goal in the fourth quarter from Kaleb Anderson, whose game-winner was his first made field goal of the season, proved to be the difference for the Falcons.

"I was terrified, but it was the most amazing moment of my life," Anderson said. "This one I was positive was going through the goal post."

The state championship is the first in program history for Centauri.

"It's a dream come true...Finally getting here is emotional," said running back Mason Claunch, who scored the first points of the game on an 87-yard run. "Being the first ones to do it feels incredible."

Down two quick touchdowns, Limon started to climb back before starting quarterback Trey Hines left the game with a shoulder injury.

Centauri completed its undefeated season (12-0 overall) with its first football championship in school history. The Falcons outscored their opponents 477-96 this season.

Limon finishes runner-up with a 12-1 overall record.

