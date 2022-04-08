Challenging the Dakota Ridge football team to a preseason 9NEWS competition!

Senior lineman Anthony Lupo and the Eagles took part in the 9NEWS Prep Rally challenge

LITTLETON, Colo. — High school football in the summertime is all about two things. Getting better and having fun.

The Dakota Ridge Eagles sure are doing that. They're spending three hours a day in the heat working on their technique while including joy in their practices.

"It's always easier when you're having a good time," senior captain Noah Triplett said.

This week, Scotty Gange challenged the Eagles to a 9NEWS Prep Rally Challenge.

All about senior lineman Anthony Lupo.

One punt is flown into the air, if he drops it, the team runs a brutal conditioning workout.

But if he catches it, the Dakota Ridge coaches have to do it, Gange shared to the program.

Watch the video above to see how Anthony did.

