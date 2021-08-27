Chaparral football defeats Eaglecrest behind Munroe's stellar performance

PARKER, Colo. — As the kids say, Brayden Munroe was absolutely on one.
Thursday night, the Chaparral junior caught three touchdowns (with a flair for the dramatic) and stole away two interceptions. In the first half.
The Chaparral Eaglecrest game was filled with strong back and forth competition with few mistakes throughout. A very impressive week one showing for both teams who are filled with playmakers.
The 35-21 final came after an hour long delay due to lightning at EchoPark Stadium in Parker, CO.
A major tip of the cap goes to Chaparral's Red and Blue Crew, their student section. They supported the team like crazy all game, had unique chants and celebrations and came out in the hundreds. After a year full of no students and little to no fans in the stands, it was special to see that group enjoying themselves so much.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.