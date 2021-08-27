Chaparral football defeats Eaglecrest behind Munroe's stellar performance

Brayden Munroe scored three touchdowns and reeled in two interceptions in the first half alone in the Wolverines' 35-21 victory.

PARKER, Colo. — As the kids say, Brayden Munroe was absolutely on one.

Thursday night, the Chaparral junior caught three touchdowns (with a flair for the dramatic) and stole away two interceptions. In the first half.

The Chaparral Eaglecrest game was filled with strong back and forth competition with few mistakes throughout. A very impressive week one showing for both teams who are filled with playmakers.

The 35-21 final came after an hour long delay due to lightning at EchoPark Stadium in Parker, CO.

A major tip of the cap goes to Chaparral's Red and Blue Crew, their student section. They supported the team like crazy all game, had unique chants and celebrations and came out in the hundreds. After a year full of no students and little to no fans in the stands, it was special to see that group enjoying themselves so much.

