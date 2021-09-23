Chaparral football earns big road win at Fairview to get back above .500

The Wolverines went to Boulder on Thursday night and took care of the Knights, 28-13.

BOULDER, Colo. — A football season can be like a roller coaster ride.

Chaparral knows that feeling well.

After starting the year 2-0, the Wolverines were receiving votes in the CHSAA top-10 football rankings. But after two losses to fall to 2-2, that was no longer the case.

That's why their performance on the road at Fairview on Thursday night was so crucial, winning 28-13 and getting back above .500 at 3-2 on the season. The Wolverines led 14-0 after the first quarter, 21-13 at half and played stellar defense in the second half to secure the victory.

Fairview, ranked No. 11 in the CHSAA 5A poll entering the game, dropped to 3-2. The Knights will look to rebound next Friday night at Legacy.

Chaparral, fresh off the huge win, will look to get to 4-2 with a tough test at Regis Jesuit on the same evening.

