LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Friday's matinee game at Jeffco Stadium pitted two Jeffco League contenders against one another.

Both fourth-ranked Chatfield (4A) and Golden entered the matchup with 5-1 overall records that included a 1-0 league standing.

The Demons struck first with a field goal in the opening quarter, but it was all Chargers from there, who ran away with the 21-3 victory.

Chatfield had a first-half rushing touchdown from quarterback Jack Wells on the keeper. They added to their lead after halftime on a trick play when wide receiver Daniel Nickels threw a halfback pass to Mason Lowe for a 58-yard touchdown.

"I was super excited because I've never thrown the ball in a varsity football game," Nickels said. "It was fun ...such a relief to see (Lowe) actually catch it and take it all the way to the end zone was awesome."

The Chargers added insurance in the final quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run by Nate Freeman.

Chatfield improves to 6-1, 2-0 JL. Golden falls to 5-2, 1-1 JL.

Watch the extended video above and thee the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally Saturday morning.

RELATED: Ralston Valley takes down top-ranked Columbine in 9Preps Game of the Week

RELATED: Highlands Ranch uses early comeback to pull away from Castle View

RELATED: No. 2 Cherry Creek cruises past No. 8 Eaglecrest