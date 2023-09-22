Chatfield fends off Dakota Ridge in Jeffco League football clash

The Chargers defeated the Eagles 45-21 at JeffCo Stadium on Friday night.

LAKEWOOD, Colo — The rivalry might not be quite what it used to be, but make no mistake that it's still there.

Chatfield and Dakota Ridge want to beat the other.

Things aren't as competitive as they used to be when both schools competed in Class 4A, with the Chargers moving up to 5A after 2021. But there's still no love lost between the two. This time, it was Chatfield walking away with a 45-21 victory over Dakota Ridge.

"We can see each other from our school. A crosstown rivalry, for sure," said tight end Drew Rohlman, who reeled in three touchdown catches. "It feels great to get a win over these guys."

Chatfield improves to 4-1 overall on the season, with its only loss coming to four-time defending state champion Cherry Creek.

Dakota Ridge falls to 3-2 and will look to get back on track next Saturday (September 30) against defending 4A champion Broomfield.

