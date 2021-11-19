Chatfield storms back to stun Dakota Ridge

The Chargers pulled off the 42-31 upset over the undefeated Eagles in Friday night's 4A quarterfinals.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — This was playoff football at its finest.

Two crosstown rivals exchanging strikes with elimination on the line, Chatfield and Dakota Ridge battled it out in a marquee matchup at Jeffco Stadium on Friday night.

Ultimately, it was the Chargers who outlasted the Eagles 42-31 in the Class 4A quarterfinals to advance to next week's semifinals.

It was also a dose of revenge for Chatfield, which had lost to previously undefeated Dakota Ridge by just one point (29-28 in Week 10) in the regular season.

"This postseason is called the 'Revenge Tour' for a reason," Chatfield senior running back Jake Marschall said. "We knew we could beat them, and we went out there and proved it tonight."

However, a victory didn't seem probable in Friday night's game with the way Dakota Ridge had been in control.

The Eagles led 17-7 at halftime, and put together a 12-plus minute touchdown drive to begin the second half to put the Chargers in a 17-point hole.

Chatfield then rattled off three touchdowns in just three minutes to re-gain the lead. Both teams exchanged strikes until the Chargers took their final lead with more than four minutes left to play.

"Electric -- that's the only thing I can say," Marschall said, "I just can't ask for a better team."

Chatfield, the No. 7 seed in the 4A playoff bracket, will next host No. 3 Pine Creek in the semifinals.

