Chatfield football uses huge fourth quarter rally to stun Fountain-Fort Carson

The Chargers were down 14-3 after the third quarter before scoring 20 unanswered points late to steal a 23-14 win.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Chatfield football just wouldn't go away.

After a sloppy first three quarters on Thursday night against Fountain-Fort Carson, the Chargers found themselves down 14-3 entering the final frame.

No worries.

The 4A No. 8 Chargers stunned the 4A No. 7 Trojans with 20 unanswered points to secure a 23-14 victory. Chatfield moved to 3-0 while Fountain-Fort Carson dropped to 2-1.

Sophomore QB Jake Jones threw two long touchdowns in the last few minutes, including the final one to Mason Lowe to essentially ice the game. An interception soon after made it official.

Chatfield will look to move to 4-0 next week against Fruita Monument, while Fountain-Fort Carson will try to rebound against Doherty.

