Game of the season so far: Chatfield football outlasts Golden in absolute thriller, 50-49

The Chargers trailed 49-42 in the final minutes before a touchdown, two-point conversion and interception helped them earn an exhilarating win.

ARVADA, Colo. — Take a mental image of that one.

You might not see a better football game all season.

The 4A No. 11 Chatfield Chargers and No. 7 Golden Demons played an absolute thriller on Thursday night, with Chatfield emerging victorious, 50-49, thanks to some gutsy play calling and clutch defense in the final moments.

Yes, 99 total points and the Chargers needed every single one.

Trailing 49-42 late, Chatfield punched it in from one-yard out to pull within a point at 49-48. That's when Chargers coach Bret McGatlin decided to roll the dice and go for a two-point conversion.

It worked.

Chatfield senior Jack Marschall, who normally plays running back but was at QB thanks to injuries, threw a jump pass to junior Cole Roybal to give the Chargers the 50-49 lead with just overt two minutes to go.

"I almost started crying because I was so excited. I have never had that feeling in my life. It was awesome," Marschall said after the victory.

The Demons had a chance to drive down and win the game with a field goal, but Chatfield junior Mason Lowe secured his second interception of the night to end the contest and seal the dramatic victory.

Chatfield moved to 6-2 on the year while Golden suffered its first loss and dropped to 7-1.

