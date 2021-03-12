Chatfield, Mead hold pep rallies ahead of football state title games

The Chargers will play Erie for the 4A state championship while the Mavericks will battle Fort Morgan for the 3A crown.

LITTLETON, Colo — We're less than 24 hours away from crowning some more Colorado high school football state champions!

And the anticipation is reaching a fever pitch.

9Preps reporter Scotty Gange visited Chatfield on Friday morning and Mead on Friday afternoon as both schools prepare to battle for trophies.

No. 7 Chatfield will play No. 5 Erie in the 4A state championship at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning at Empower Field at Mile High. No. 5 Mead will battle No. 3 Fort Morgan at CSU Pueblo on Saturday afternoon at 1:00. The 5A game between No. 1 Valor Christian and No. 2 Cherry Creek is slated to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Mile High.

The Chargers beat Ponderosa, Dakota Ridge and Pine Creek to earn a championship spot while the Mavericks took down Northridge, Durango and Roosevelt on their path to the title game.

>>Watch the story above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally Saturday morning.

