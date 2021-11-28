Chatfield outlasts Pine Creek to reach 4A football title game

The Chargers rallied to beat the Eagles 28-21 in the Class 4A semifinals on Saturday.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Chatfield's dream run will reach the final week of the football season.

The Chargers, who entered the Class 4A playoff bracket as the No. 7 seed, upset a higher-ranked team for the second time in as many weeks on Saturday afternoon at Jeffco Stadium.

This time, it punched Chatfield ticket to the state championship game with a 28-21 win over No. 3 Pine Creek in the semifinals.

"We dream of (playing for state) all the time, but now that it's actually happening, it's pretty crazy," senior running back Jake Marschall said.

The week prior, Chatfield had derailed No. 2 and previously undefeated Dakota Ridge in the quarterfinals.

Chatfield will face No. 5 Erie in the 4A title game next Saturday (Dec. 4). Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

