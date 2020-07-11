Cherokee Trail knocks off No. 9 Grandview

AURORA, Colo. — A Centennial League clash brought Cherokee Trail and Grandview together at Legacy Stadium on Friday night.
After an 0-2 start to the season, the Cougars would have to get past the Wolves -- who are ranked No. 9 in Class 5A in the most recent CHSAA poll -- to stay hot for their third-straight win.
Mission accomplished.
Cherokee Trail did just enough to top Grandview, 28-23, to improve to 3-2 on the season.
The Cougars will have a good shot to end the regular season on a four-game win streak next Friday when they play win-less Overland (0-5) at Stutler Bowl.
Grandview (2-3) hosts Fossil Ridge (3-1) in a non-league game the same night.
Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.