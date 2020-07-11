Cherokee Trail knocks off No. 9 Grandview

The Cougars defeated the Wolves 28-3 on Friday night.

AURORA, Colo. — A Centennial League clash brought Cherokee Trail and Grandview together at Legacy Stadium on Friday night.

After an 0-2 start to the season, the Cougars would have to get past the Wolves -- who are ranked No. 9 in Class 5A in the most recent CHSAA poll -- to stay hot for their third-straight win.

Mission accomplished.

Cherokee Trail did just enough to top Grandview, 28-23, to improve to 3-2 on the season.

The Cougars will have a good shot to end the regular season on a four-game win streak next Friday when they play win-less Overland (0-5) at Stutler Bowl.

Grandview (2-3) hosts Fossil Ridge (3-1) in a non-league game the same night.

