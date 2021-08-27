Cherokee Trail football beats Mullen in wild Week 1 showdown, 35-24

The Cougars and Mustangs went back and forth on Friday night at Legacy Stadium, but it was Cherokee Trail emerging victorious to start the season 1-0.

AURORA, Colo. — Sometimes a football game can feel like a roller coaster ride.

That was the case on Friday night at Legacy Stadium between Cherokee Trail and Mullen.

Both teams are just outside the top-10 in 5A and both looked good in this one, but it was the Cougars emerging with a 35-24 Week 1 victory to start the season 1-0.

Cherokee Trail quarterback Logan Brook threw for five touchdowns on the night, including two in the second half after Mullen had taken a 24-21 lead.

It was a game of runs, as the Cougars jumped out to a 6-0 advantage before the Mustangs reeled off 17 straight points to go up 17-6. Cherokee Trail responded with 15 straight points of their own to take a 21-17 lead into the locker room.

The Cougars (1-0) will have a big test with Columbine next week, while Mullen (0-1) will battle with top-5 ranked Legend.

