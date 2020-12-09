Cherry Creek DB Al Ashford commits to Wisconsin on 9NEWS

The Bruins' 3-star defensive back picked the Badgers out of 20 college offers.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Just because we haven't had high school football in Colorado this fall doesn't mean the hype around it has gone anywhere.

That was evident Friday evening when one of the top players in the state made his highly-anticipated college commitment live on 9NEWS.

Cherry Creek senior Al Ashford III announced among a crowd of family and friends at William McKinley Carson Park that he will be heading to the University of Wisconsin. The 3-star defensive back had 20 college offers, which is believed to be the most for a DB in Colorado history.

Ashford helped lead the Bruins to the 2019 Class 5A state championship title last fall, racking up 21 tackles (12 solo), four pass deflections and an interception.

Ashford, 6-foot-1; 170 pounds, will join a Wisconsin team that played for the Big Ten championship in December.

"Wisconsin is a historic program," Ashford said as he revealed his decision. "They put out a lot of guys into the NFL, and that would be my dream. It's also a great education. You can't pass it up."

