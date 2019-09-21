GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Cherry Creek and Pomona have been running with the top dogs of Class 5A football for years, and on Friday night they met for a top-10 showdown.

The Bruins, who are ranked No. 2, held off the No. 8 Panthers late push in a 31-17 win under the lights at Stutler Bowl Stadium.

Pomona (1-3) struck first on the game's opening drive when quarterback Brady Ritzmann connected with Chase Lopez, who ran into the end zone from 36 yards out. Cherry Creek (4-0) responded with the first of Jayle Stack's two touchdown runs in the second quarter.

After taking a 10-7 lead into halftime, the Bruins added to their lead when Lopez scored again -- this time on a 37-yard rush.

The Panthers cut their deficit to 17-10, but Creek's Myles Purchase returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

Pomona continued to answer, however, and scored another touchdown on a pass from Ritzmann to Jack Pospisil to pull back within 24-17.

But the nail in the coffin came as Pomona was trying to drive late, and came up with a pick-six to help Cherry Creek remain undefeated.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning.

RELATED: 9News Prep Game of the Week: Lutheran upsets No. 3 Green Mountain in close contest

RELATED: No. 7 Eaglecrest storms back to beat Legacy in instant 5A football thriller

Quentin Sickafoose/KUSA