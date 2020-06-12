No. 1 Cherry Creek completes perfect season, claims second-straight 5A title

The Bruins topped Valor Christian on Saturday night at CSU-Pueblo by a score of 21-0 and repeated as state champions.

PUEBLO, Colo. — No one could stop 5A No. 1 Cherry Creek football in 2020.

Not even arch-rival Valor Christian.

The Bruins proved they were by far the best team in the state this season, dominating the Eagles in a 21-0 win Saturday night at CSU-Pueblo's Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl.

Creek all-everything star Myles Purchase opened the scoring early with a dazzling TD run to give the Bruins a 7-0 lead. Purchase would add another score to make it 14-0 and then QB Julian Hammond III would find one of his favorite targets in Chase Penry for a TD to pad a 21-0 lead going into halftime.

The Bruins defense smothered Valor all game, forcing multiple turnovers while pitching the shutout against a normally high-powered unit.

Cherry Creek won its 11th title in program history on Saturday night and improved to 2-1 all-time in championship games against Valor Christian.