Cherry Creek handles Pomona to return to 5A title game

The Bruins defeated the Panthers 35-7 in the Class 5A semifinals on Saturday.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The kings are coming back to defend their crown.

No. 1-seed Cherry Creek, the Class 5A defending state champions, took down No. 4 Pomona at Stutler Bowl on Saturday 35-7 in the semifinals.

The win sets up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 state championship game as the Bruins will face Valor Christian for the 5A title.

Cherry Creek wasted no time getting in front Pomona, leading 21-7 by halftime before adding two more touchdowns in the second half.

Pomona's season ends with a 7-1 overall record.

The 5A championship game is slated to be played at 6 p.m. Saturday at CSU-Pueblo.

