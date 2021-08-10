Cherry Creek survives second half surge from Grandview

Cherry Creek improves to 6-1 after topping Grandview 21-13 on homecoming weekend.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo — Cherry Creek leaned on its defense late to defend against a second half surge from Grandview, and to leave the 21-13 victors.

The Bruins got out to the fast start with a quarterback keeper from Christian Hammond, the only score of the first quarter. His second rushing touchdown of the quarter was waved off due to one of the many holding penalties on the evening.

Grandview punched back in the second quarter with a 75-yard throw and catch from quarterback Liam Szarka to Evan Johnson to tie it up.

Cherry Creek took the 14-7 lead at the half with a 50-yard rushing touchdown by junior Carlson Tann. Tann then left the game in the third quarter with a debilitating injury and was unable to put any pressure on his leg.

It was the Bruins striking again in the third quarter, giving them the 21-7 cushion, after Hammond handed the ball to his other leading rusher Logan Brantley for the short rushing touchdown.

Things got a bit uncomfortable for Hammond and company in the opening seconds of the 4th quarter, when he threw a pick to Malique Singleton on the 5-yard-line. Singleton found open grass and returned it for six. The Wolves missed the extra point, and trailed 21-13 early in the 4th quarter.

With one more chance to capitalize on the end zone, Szarka hit his receiver Simon Kibbee on 4th down across the sticks, but Cherry Creek safety Tyler Tolbert knocked the ball loose to end their drive and hopes for any comeback.

Cherry Creek held on to win 21-13 and improved its record to 6-1, while Grandview fell to 5-2.

The Bruins face Arapahoe next Friday, while Grandview faces Eaglecrest.

